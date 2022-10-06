HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has partnered up with Sheetz for the Kidz to help fight child hunger.

The Sheetz for the Kidz program has donated a $127,000 grant to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to help provide hunger relief to children in the area. The food bank has continued to provide meals following an increase in need from the pandemic and current inflation challenges.



“The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is proud to continue its partnership with Sheetz for the Kidz to expand its youth programs throughout central PA,” Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said. “This is particularly important as families face record-high inflation and other economic challenges. We thank Sheetz for their continued investment in our local communities. Together, we can end hunger.”

In central Pennsylvania, nearly 1 in 7 children are facing hunger. To combat this, the food bank helps to provide more than 2.5 million meals annually to children in need through local partnerships including food pantries, soup kitchens and meal programs. Over the summer the organization served nearly 71,000 across 62 Summer Feeding sites.

Sheetz has continued to help fight alongside the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank through their Sheetz for the Kidz’s Child Hunger Grant. This makes it possible to partner and provides food banks with the opportunity to provide and help those in need.

“At a time when food insecurity and inequity remains a top concern of households in our operating areas, we could not be more proud of this continued partnership,” Brittany Funcheon, Executive Director of Sheetz For the Kidz, said. “Our annual donation directly supports Kid’s Cafes, School Pantries, BackPack Programs and Mobile Pantries in the communities where Sheetz serves.

For more information about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit their website.