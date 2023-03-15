CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a ruling from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a pistol brace ban is around the corner.

The ruling from ATF will make it illegal to own certain unregistered firearms with a pistol brace.

Tom Engle, the owner of Hunter’s Warehouse in Bellefonte, said the decision could be affecting people who might not even know they’re crossing the law.

“It could make millions of responsible gun owners criminal and they might not even know it,” Engle said.

Engle described the brace as having a strap that the shooter can use on their forearm to make the gun more stabilized.

This ruling is specifically affecting AR-style pistols with a barrel length under 16 inches, also referred to as short-barreled rifles.

Engle said some people were using the brace on their shoulders instead of on the forearm area.

ATF’s ruling notes that any weapons with stabilizing braces that can form a rifle under the National Firearms Act must be registered no later than May 31.

Engle said there are other options for owners who don’t want to get the weapon registered, all of which include detaching the pistol brace off of the weapon.

“Another thing you can do is you can take the upper of this weapon off and you can put a longer weapon with a 16-inch barrel on it and turn it into a pistol,” Engle said.

If brace owners choose to register the weapon, there is a $200.00 fee but weapons with an NFA gun trust could be eligible for a free tax stamp until May 31.