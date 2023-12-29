BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After multiple staff members at the Central PA Humane Society tested positive for COVID-19 the shelter has had to make several adjustments.

With the sickness causing a lack of crew members, CPHS will not be fully open but has changed hours to still accommodate the public. They will be taking appointments only for those who are interested in seeing any of the animals.

If you already have a scheduled appointment to look at any of the dogs and cats they will still be expecting you. If you would like to make an appointment you can call them at 814-942-5402. If you don’t receive an answer you are advised to leave a message.

We are likely going to be taking longer to clean and care of the animals due to working with less people! We will keep everyone updated as to when we will be back to full operating hours – but for now, our goal is to keep the spread at a minimum! The Central PA Humane Society said in a Facebook post

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The front lobby door will remain locked, but staff will be on site. If you are looking to donate or buy a 2024 dog license you can just knock!