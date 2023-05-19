ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Central PA Humane Society debuted their new mascot “Bean” Friday as they accepted their donation from Greenbean Coffee House.

Bean got his name from Greenbean Coffee House. Central PA Humane Society Outreach Director Becky Felton said Bean will be shown at the shelter’s events and around the drive-thru of the coffee shop.

“He’s going to be here at Greenbean Coffee as often as they’ll have us, just to draw attention to the puppicinos,” Felton said. “He’s going to be at every event that we have, and we’re thinking about having a day at the shelter where you can bring your kids in get your picture taken with Bean.”

Bean will also help with promoting the coffee house’s Puppuccino. Co-owner of Greenbean Coffee House Travis McCabe said it’s been their mission since they opened in 2017 to donate funds towards animals and rescues.

“Every cup that we give out for free, it’s a little cup of whipped cream and a dog treat, we donate a dollar to local animals, and basically animals in need. We got to take care of our fur babies,” McCabe said.

Greenbean Coffee House donates to the animals every quarter. This quarter, they presented $2,500 to the Central PA Humane Society. McCabe said this is their largest donation to date.

Felton said how this fund would go towards the medical expenses of the animals. Their annual medical expenses could go up to $400,000.

“This $2,500 that they’re giving is not just going to be for the little puppy, but it’s going to help with all the medical expenses,” Felton said. “Our medical expenses are over $400,000 a year. When we say we never turn our back on an animal in need. We never turn our back.”

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of animals in need,” McCabe said. “Anything we can do to help give back whether it’s food donations or just find a sponsor to help foster one. It’s the very least we can do.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Bean will stand at the drive-thru of Greenbean Coffee House on 6th Avenue Monday starting at 7:30 a.m.