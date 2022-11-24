ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of an Altoona family.

Bill Sell has been cooking a Thanksgiving treat for the dogs at the shelter for five years. This hearty, healthy meal is something he cooks for his three dogs.

This meal consists of brown rice, spinach, butternut squash, carrots, ground turkey, and ground beef. He cooked enough for each of the 62 dogs in the shelter.

Another reason he does this is to spotlight the importance of adopting dogs. Assistant Volunteer Coordinator Shelby Burns said 62 dogs is the highest they’ve had.

However, Burns said this is an excellent opportunity to provide the dogs with a holiday. It gives them a chance to celebrate because they are without families.

“I’m a dog lover. This will be the first year we haven’t done it at a restaurant,” Sell said. “We aren’t going to quit feeding the dogs because we don’t have a restaurant. Just the dogs themselves, how much they love it. We try to give them a good day on Thanksgiving ’cause they’re not going to be with a family somewhere.”

“I think it’s really cool to have outside people come in and get the word out about the different animals we have here,” Burns said. “To allow them to have something different and fun aside from their normal dog food.”

Anyone interested in helping or even adopting a new best friend can reach out to the Central PA Humane Society or find a location close to you by clicking here.