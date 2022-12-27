BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chili and pet lovers get ready as The Central PA Humane Society’s (CPHS) Chili Fest and Wings is soon here.

Tickets for the festival cost $25 and can be purchased at both Thompson’s Pharmacy spots, at the Postal counter and at the shelter, located at 112 S. 13th Street in Altoona. A limited number of VIP tickets are still available for $40, and those allow entry an hour before the festival.

The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the Bavarian Aid Society along 112 S. 13th Street in Altoona. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. guests will have the chance to taste chili and wing sauces from all kinds of vendors and eateries.

Chili contestants:

  • Jack’s Grubb Shack- Smokehouse Chili
  • Larry Salyer- Pete’s Woodfired Chili
  • Nicoletta’s Family Restaurant- Nicoletta’s Chili
  • Alto Markets Italian Foods- Alto Market’s Chili
  • Inlows Drive Thru- Inlow’s Chili
  • Sheriff Jim Ott- Jim’s TBO’s Chili
  • Wendy’s- Wendy’s Chili
  • Christine Glunt – Knock Your Paws Off Chili

Wing contestants:

  • Jack’s Grubb Shack – Texas Style Wings
  • Liz’s Kitchen – Bourbon and Jerk Wings
  • Cobrh’s II – Cobrh’s Mild Wings
  • Sheriff Jim Ott – Jim’s TBO’s Wings
  • Michael’s Pizzeria – Michael’s Mild Wings
  • Bella Italia Pizza and Restaurant – Sweet N Tangy Longbrand Style

The festival will also feature live music, a basket and a 50/50 raffle along with merchandise for sale. More information regarding the festival can be found on the CPHS Facebook page.