BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chili and pet lovers get ready as The Central PA Humane Society’s (CPHS) Chili Fest and Wings is soon here.

Tickets for the festival cost $25 and can be purchased at both Thompson’s Pharmacy spots, at the Postal counter and at the shelter, located at 112 S. 13th Street in Altoona. A limited number of VIP tickets are still available for $40, and those allow entry an hour before the festival.

The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the Bavarian Aid Society along 112 S. 13th Street in Altoona. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. guests will have the chance to taste chili and wing sauces from all kinds of vendors and eateries.

Chili contestants:

Jack’s Grubb Shack- Smokehouse Chili

Larry Salyer- Pete’s Woodfired Chili

Nicoletta’s Family Restaurant- Nicoletta’s Chili

Alto Markets Italian Foods- Alto Market’s Chili

Inlows Drive Thru- Inlow’s Chili

Sheriff Jim Ott- Jim’s TBO’s Chili

Wendy’s- Wendy’s Chili

Christine Glunt – Knock Your Paws Off Chili

Wing contestants:

Jack’s Grubb Shack – Texas Style Wings

Liz’s Kitchen – Bourbon and Jerk Wings

Cobrh’s II – Cobrh’s Mild Wings

Sheriff Jim Ott – Jim’s TBO’s Wings

Michael’s Pizzeria – Michael’s Mild Wings

Bella Italia Pizza and Restaurant – Sweet N Tangy Longbrand Style

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The festival will also feature live music, a basket and a 50/50 raffle along with merchandise for sale. More information regarding the festival can be found on the CPHS Facebook page.