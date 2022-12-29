BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Humane Society is looking for a person they say placed a dead dog in front of their door overnight.

The humane society said on its Facebook page the deceased dog was placed in front of the shelter’s administrative door on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10:15 p.m. They say the dog didn’t die from cold temperatures outside but had a severe laceration with internal organs exposed.

The dog was reportedly described as a small terrier with a wired hair coat that was lighter in color. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar and was not microchipped.

The humane society also said they have images of a man and his car when the dog was dropped off. They are asking for the individual to contact them on Facebook or to call them at (814) 942-5402