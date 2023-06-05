ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society is asking for the public’s help to raise money for their medical care.

Currently, the shelter has several sick dogs and cats that need medical attention. The shelter has 2 veterinarians working to provide the care they need. Because of this, the society is starting a medical fund campaign to make sure the animals are taken care of.

“We are just in critical need of monetary donations, blankets, kitty litter, sheets, towels for scrubbing, anything like that is really important so we just appreciate any help the community can give us,” Becky Felton, Outreach Director, Central PA Humane Society said.

Here are some of the animals that they are hoping to help, according to their Facebook page:

Ruthie – A three-year-old stray who was first to test positive for parvo. She is receiving around-the-clock fluids, necessary medication, and constant care. As of today, she is being spoiled with homemade food to entice her to eat and is still receiving IV fluids. She is not out of the woods yet and is still very critical!

Comet/Riggley – Both dogs tested positive for parvo. They are currently being quarantined. They are both experiencing extremely mild symptoms like diarrhea.

Car Seat French Fry – a cat that is truly struggling. He has an unclear diagnosis at this point. Extensive blood work is being done and sent out for testing.

They also have several young kittens that made their way into foster homes, all of which are extremely sick and are under veterinary care with medications.

Donations can be made through their Facebook page. Or they can be mailed to the shelter at 1837 East Pleasant Valley Blvd Altoona, PA 16602.