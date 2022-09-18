ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks.

One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to be done, the humane society will close temporarily.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, Parvo (canine parvovirus) is extremely contagious that can affect all dog breeds. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies under four months old are at the most risk. The virus is typically spread dog-to-dog through contact with contaminated feces.

As the shelter remains closed, all animals will remain under veterinary watch and treatment. Currently has a high population of dogs, which factors into closing the shelter while the facility is cleaned down.

During the closure, the shelter still will accept strays, but no animal will be allowed to leave the facility to keep all animals safe.

The humane society is asking the community if they have any old towels or flat sheets that they can donate as they are in desperate need. Towels are being thrown out as a precaution due to the potential spread of the virus and its ability to stick to surfaces.

Additionally, the shelter is in need of bleach, paper towels, 1 and 2-gallon sprayers and large black trash bags. All donations can be dropped off at the front gate or mailed directly to the shelter.