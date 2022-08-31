BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central Pa Humane Society is putting its paws together to host this year’s fall festival.

Happening on the Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 the Paws in the Park event will feature a variety of events and activities. Pets are welcome for the event, but you must a non-retractable lead. The event will take place at the Legion Park in Hollidaysburg.

All weekend there will be frisbee dogs, a corn maze, bounce houses, vendors, and Slingers Axe Throwing. No open-toed shoes will be allowed for the axe throwing activity and this activity is adults only.

On Saturday, there will be bands. Including, Sweet Desire, R2B2 and Hair Force One. Tickets are $10 for adults. Kids tickets cost $10 for all day pass or activity tickets will have to be purchased separately. Activity tickets are $1 each.

On Sunday, a Stary Dog 5k and 2k strut will take place. You can register for the strut by clicking “Get Tickets” on the Central Humane Society Website. There will also be pony rides, a petting zoon and more.

Tickets for adults only cost $5 on Sundays.

You can learn more about the Central Pa Humane Society by visiting their Facebook.

The events will take place each day from 12 – 5 p.m. Legion Park is located at N Juniata St, 16648.