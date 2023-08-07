ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society will be hosting a Paw in the Park festival this September and your four-legged friends are welcome!

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 16 from 12 – 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg. You can buy tickets here.

Here are ticket prices:

Adult Balloon Ride only – $20

Combo Paws & Balloon Ride – $25

Under 12 Balloon Ride – $15

Combo Paws & Balloon Ride (under 12) – $20

The festival will feature hot air balloon rides (tethered), train rides, a fastcat track for dogs to enjoy, a foam machine, a car show, live music, a petting zoo and a frisbee dog team. There will also be a variety of vendors set up for all to enjoy.

If the weather is bad the hot air balloon rides will be postponed and a new date will be announced. However, if you can not attend the new date a refund will be issued.

On Saturday, there will be a beer tent, a car show, and bands (TOY the Band, The Pines and R2 B2). On Sunday, there will be a petting zoo, a touch-a-truck demonstration and a golf ball drop.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Dogs are welcome at the event, but they must be on non-retractable leashes only.