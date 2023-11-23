ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of an Altoona family.

Bill Sell has been cooking a Thanksgiving treat for the dogs at the shelter for seven years. This hearty, healthy meal is something he cooks for his dogs at home.

This meal consists of brown rice, spinach, butternut squash, carrots, ground turkey, and ground beef. He cooked enough food for each of the dogs and some of the cats in the shelter.

The dogs at the shelter eagerly anticipate their holiday meals, according to shelter president Joe Zolna.

“As you may notice, it is unusually quiet in here. The reason being that the animals are waiting for their morning feed. However, they are not getting fed as usual, and we are waiting for Bill to show up and feed them. The animals are on their best behavior, waiting patiently for their breakfast.,” Zolna said.

Those interested in adopting a new furry friend can contact the Central PA Humane Society.