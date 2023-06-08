ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Central Pa Humane Society is warning of a scam involving animals that are sick and need medical care.

In a Facebook post, Becky Felton, the Outreach Director for Central PA Humane Society said that she’s been made aware of a scam that includes someone impersonating her and trying to collect money. Someone is allegedly claiming to be her and attempting to get gift cards and money sent to a personal account.

The public is being asked to remain cautious of donation scams like this and always contact the humane society directly if you do wish to donate.

Felton added that they will never ask for gift cards or money to be sent to personal accounts. All transactions will be placed through the Central Pa Humane Society account.

The humane society is currently raising money to help fund some medical care for some of their animals. You can find more information about donating here.