(WTAJ)–This week is National Library Week and the country is recognizing the importance of these valuable buildings.

The American Library Association declared the 2023 theme for this week as “There’s More to the Story.” That theming recognizes how libraries are more than books. They bring many resources and programs that advance the community’s knowledge.

Many Central PA libraries offer programs tailored to their community’s needs. These programs range from free produce boxes, genealogy classes, typing classes, or story time activities.

Altoona Area Public Library Director Jennifer Knisely said how the libraries are telling the stories of the community. The library works to evolve and be responsive to what the community wants them to be.

“Libraries also create the story of a community,” Knisely said. “This library, the Altoona Area Public Library, is in the process of creating a story for our community. Who we are. What we value. What are needs are. What are evolving needs are going into the future.”

But a library can also face unique challenges, as they are confined to limited budgets. That means programs they like to do, can’t be done entirely because of finances.

Bedford County Library Director Matt Godissart said that libraries have to raise their funding for new materials. He also described how his library has challenges with hours and being able to accommodate those with off hours.

“Just making sure we have adequate resources for them,” Godissart said. “That we can continue to do all the things that a basic public library can do but expand our services as well. Really monetarily, it can be tough.”

However, both libraries noted their communities recognize their importance based on their attendance levels. The directors said they’re starting to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Knisely said they have higher numbers of those that walk through the doors and people circulating the library. Godissart said they’re getting between 30,000 and 50,000 a year, which is close to their average pre-pandemic.

This week serves as an encouragement for the community to stop by their local library. That could mean saying hello to the librarians, seeing their programs or grabbing a library card.

Godissart said the library is a safe area to express ideas and try something new. Additionally, people can come and access multiple free resources and knowledge.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“As public librarians, we are firm in our belief that this is all about the exchange of ideas, so we’re hoping people come in and maybe check something out that they wouldn’t,” Godissart said. “Try a new author. Try a new program.

“They see us as a place where they can come, free of judgment,” Knisely said. “Anybody can come walk through the door and be served by our staff. There’s free access to all kinds of resources here.”

Both the Altoona and Bedford libraries accept online donations. You can also check their Facebook pages for all events relating to National Library Week.