BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Branch of the NAACP will be celebrating their 100th anniversary at this year’s third annual Freedom Fighter Gala.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 6-9 p.m., there will be a commemoration of a century’s worth of advocating for justice and equality for all in Central/Southwest Pennsylvania. The Gala will be held at The Casino at Lakemont Park and this year’s theme is “The Fight Ain’t Finished.”

The Freedom Fighter Gala is a fundraising activity for the Central/Southwest Pa. NAACP branch, and the extension of the 30-year-long Freedom Fund tradition will allow for more proceeds to be allocated by the NAACP. The proceeds from this event will finance the year-long programs sponsored by Branch #2252 in the areas of education, housing, economic development, health and youth.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information on the gala and tickets, visit the NAACP’s website.