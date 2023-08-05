HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Walkers gathered at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg Saturday morning for the third annual Central PA Recovery Walk and Rally.

The walk is a short trip from the park to the Blair County Courthouse for a rally. Judy Rosser with Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships said anyone is able to participate, and that ties in perfectly with this year’s theme.

“Recovery is for the individual, the family, and especially the community,” Rosser said. “We know as people get in recovery our families heal and our community heals. It’s really important that we understand and address some of the stigma.”

That stigma can prevent those dealing with addiction from feeling comfortable enough to reach out Rosser said. It’s something that one of the speakers at the rally, Andrew Neel said he knows plenty about. Neel has been in recovery now for over 12 years, and said events like this have helped him on his journey.

“Nobody anymore has to suffer alone and die without the love in their life that recovery can provide,” Neel said.

Once the walkers made it to the courthouse, they heard from Neel, as well as local lawmakers including Congressman John Joyce, Senator Judy Ward and State Representative Jim Gregory. All three expressed their support for the walk and say they will fight for more recovery efforts at the legislative level.

“We are here for you,” Joyce said. “Because the stigma has to be erased. The support has to occur. And my commitment is that I will continue to bring that support from Washington, back home to Blair County. Back home to each and every one of you.”

Among the walkers were over 350 combined years of recovery. It’s something that can seem daunting, even impossible, to someone struggling with addiction. But the message of the walk Neel said is to take that first step and take it one day at a time.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Just call us,” Neel said. “Call Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships, call Pyramid, call a treatment provider. Call anybody and ask for help. If you know someone who is in recovery reach out to them, because the main thing is that we don’t always have tomorrow. Especially with what has happened with the opioid epidemic, and continues and to happen.”