(WTAJ) — U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson will host a Medicare Open Enrollment telephone townhall with a representative from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to answer questions about coverage.

The town hall will take place on Tuesday, November 14 at 11 a.m. Constituents in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District can sign up by calling Rep. Thompson’s Washington office at 202-225-5121 or visiting Thompson’s website.

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period began on October 15 and will run until December 7. This is the only time you are able to change or alter your Medicare coverage and benefits.

During this period, you can compare your options and find the Medicare plan that best suits your needs.