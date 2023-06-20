CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two Central Pa. representatives have been appointed to the General Assembly’s effort to maximize its role in the Commonwealth’s energy industry.

State Reps. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) and Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) have been appointed to the House Environmental and Energy (ER&E) Committee. In addition, Kephart is joining the Coal, Oil and Gas, and Rare Earth Minerals caucuses, the latter being chaired by Armanini.

“Each session, House members are asked their preference for committee assignments, and you don’t always get what you request,” Kephart said. “I’m one of the few legislators who has hands-on experience with coal, so I’m eager and fortunate to be the only freshman member of the House Environmental and Energy (ER&E) Committee.”

“I am happy to have Rep. Kephart join our committee,” Republican Chairman Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) said. “He understands that expanding our energy industry is the key to growing job opportunities and building economic success locally and across the Commonwealth. I look forward to work with him toward achieving these goals.”

Pennsylvania has a great opportunity to be a leader in the critical mineral and rare earth element industry,” Armanini, who is also the ER&E Committee’s subcommittee chairman on mining said. “These natural substances play a key role in the making of computer chips, smart phones, and touch screens; medical devices and state-of-the-art defense systems; and alternative energy sources such as windmills and solar panels.

“China and Russia have an abundance of these minerals, so supply chain issues are threatened only because of our reliance on them. How great would it be if we could unlock these elements and end our dependence on foreign countries?” Armanini added.