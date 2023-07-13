BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four local school districts have all filed lawsuits against big-name social media companies.

Altoona, Bellwood-Antis, Ferndale and Tyrone Area school districts have all submitted their own federal lawsuits against social media companies Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, Google, which owns YouTube, ByteDance, who owns TikTok and Snap Inc, which owns Snapchat.

The area schools filed the separate lawsuits on Wednesday, July 12 in U.S. District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania. Their suits accuse the companies of targeting children, which the school contends “are uniquely susceptible to harm from defendants’ products” and that these companies designed their products to “attract and addict youth.”

The lawsuits, which are 79 pages long, also claim that these social media platforms have created a youth mental health crisis. They also claim that schools don’t hold companies liable for third-party postings or as a publisher but want to hold companies “responsible for their own speech, deliberate decision, and their own silence in failing to warn of foreseeable dangers arising from the anticipated use of their products.”

The schools are seeking a jury trial and for actual and compensatory damages as well punitive damages. They would also like attorney fees and also, an order that their conduct constitutes a public nuisance under PA law and that these social media companies be ordered to take action so they are not as much of a public nuisance.

In January 2023, Seattle Public Schools filed similar lawsuits against the tech giants.

WTAJ has reached out to Meta, Google, ByteDance and Snap Inc regarding the lawsuits and has not heard back at the time of the writing.