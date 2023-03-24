ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation celebrated its 28th anniversary Friday and held a ribbon cutting at its new location.

Foundation members gathered as they opened their new building, located at 1616 Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Their members were joined by the Blair County Chamber of Commerce as they toured the new building and spoke of their hopes for the future of the foundation.

“We help donors find what they would like to do with the money that they want to give,” Executive Director of the foundation Jodi Cessna said. “We’re the philanthropic vehicle to help the donors meet their needs of what they would like to help in the community. So, we have managed over fifty-five million dollars.”

Cessna said that they are excited by all of the space at their new location and hope that the increased parking and access welcome more donors.