BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has announced that it has purchased a commercial building on Scotch Valley Road in Hollidaysburg.

The food bank serves 27 counties including Blair County. Joe Arthur, the food bank’s chief executive officer, said the building, once renovated, will serve as his organization’s “Western Healthy Food Hub” to better serve its partner organizations, food donors and neighbors facing hunger in the Allegheny Mountain Region.

He added that the property will also enable more efficient food sharing with fellow Feeding America partner food banks in western Pennsylvania. The building is about 11,000 square feet and is near Interstate 99 and Route 22. The Hollidaysburg facility will greatly improve the food bank’s ability to distribute food in the Allegheny Mountain Region and support its active food sourcing outreach to area farms, orchards, farm markets, and other food businesses.

The food bank will continue its long-standing partnership with Food For Families in Altoona, and that the new location will offer additional opportunities to work together.

The new hub will also continue to host American Rescue Workers, Blair County, allowing that organization to continue its amazing services to the local community, according to Arthur.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“With this Hollidaysburg facility, we can bring more quality donated food into our network, provide more local food to our partner organizations and our neighbors in need, and save significantly on our transportation costs,” Arthur said.