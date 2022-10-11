CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology

(CPI) is pleased to announce that they will be hosting an open house event for the public.

The open house will be on Thursday, October 20th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parents, business/industry, future students and anyone interested in career and technical education are invited to attend.

Light refreshments will be available through their Culinary Arts Program and guests can also

participate in a chili cook-off.

“It is great to open our doors to the public again so that people can see and experience

the many exciting things going on at CPI” Todd Taylor, Vice President of Postsecondary Education said.

“Our faculty and staff will have many demonstrations and activities going on to engage the community,” said Taylor.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see many of our secondary and adult education

program areas, participate in hands-on demonstrations in the various program areas,

meet our instructors and speak with current CPI students about their experiences.

Further, CPI heavy equipment and CDL simulators will be open and available for the public to try. Free financial aid information will be available from CPIs in-house experts to help those thinking about grants and aid for college.

CPI is located at 540 Harrison Road in Pleasant Gap.

If you have questions, please call 814-359-2793 or visit the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology website.