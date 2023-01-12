BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — $19.4 million is being distributed by the Pennslyvania Department of Conservation (DCNR) for 68 projects across the Commonwealth.

Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre and Somerset counties will be receiving funding for conservation improvements in Central Pennsylvania, Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Thursday, Jan. 12.

Bedford County

Mann Township will receive $118,200 for improvements to the Community Park’s play equipment, basketball court, walkways and fencing.

Blair County

Altoona will receive $375,000 for improvements to Garfield Park including their loop trails, walkways, parking and lighting.

Cambria County

Ferndale Borough will receive $170,000 for the rehabilitation of Rigby Park including a pavilion, the construction of a walkway and the construction of play equipment with required safety surfacing.

Centre County

$334,400 will be used for the ClearWater Conservancy of Central PA, Inc. The money will directly help easement on approximately 594 acres in Liberty and Marion Townships, Centre County and Porter Township and Clinton County.

Somerset County

The Rockwood Borough will receive $298,600 for the rehabilitation and further development of Rockwood Grove Park including the construction of the comfort station, walkways and parking area. Play equipment will also be constructed with required safety surfacing and utilities.

The grants were funded by multiple sources with the majority coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Having these federal dollars allowed DCNR to reduce the match required, making it possible for small and distressed communities to apply for the help needed to revitalize their boroughs and towns. Our regional advisors put in extra effort to assist,” Dunn said.