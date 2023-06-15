(WTAJ) — Numerous schools across Pennsylvania, including in Central PA, have been awarded $300,000 in community improvement grants.

The GIANT company, the parent company of MARTINS, partnered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and awarded $300,000 in funding to 23 recipients as part of its 2023 Healing the Planet grant program.

The grants range from $2,500 up to $20,000, GIANT said. They’re meant to help projects located in the company’s business areas in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“What we are doing to reduce food waste now will create a more sustainable tomorrow for us all.” Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company

The following Pennsylvania organizations and schools are the recipients of the 2023 Healing the Planet grant from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful:

ACLAMO, Norristown

AGAPE: Love From Above To Our Community, Bloomsburg

Arch Street Meeting House Preservation Trust, Philadelphia

Benner Elementary School, Bellefonte

Bucks County Housing Group, Warminster

Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Towanda

City of Lancaster, Lancaster Compost Co-Op, Lancaster

Creative Community Grow, Harrisburg

Curwensville Area High School, Curwensville

Dickinson College, Carlisle

Evergreen Elementary School, Collegeville

Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia

Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education, York

Indiana County Conservation District, Indiana

Penbrook Lions and Leo Clubs, Harrisburg

Pennsylvania Resources Council, Media

Phoenixville Area Community Services Inc., Phoenixville

Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living, Brookville

Riverside School District, Taylor

Share Food Program, Philadelphia

South Philadelphia Community Fridge (Project of Open Collective Foundation), Covina

The Advocacy Project, Washington

York Fresh Food Farms, York

Funding for the grants was provided by customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores who rounded up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar from March through May, which raised a total of $1.4 million.

“On behalf of Dickinson College and the farm, we are grateful to The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful for their support of our food waste to energy initiative,” said Matt Steiman, energy & livestock manager, Dickinson College.

All funded projects address food waste prevention, reduction and or recovery and can include community composting, increased access to compost for agricultural producers, educational programs regarding food waste prevention, reduction and recovery and diversion of food waste from landfills.

Community gardens are eligible for funding but must have a food waste prevention, reduction and or recovery component, such as education, the company said.