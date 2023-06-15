(WTAJ) — Numerous schools across Pennsylvania, including in Central PA, have been awarded $300,000 in community improvement grants.
The GIANT company, the parent company of MARTINS, partnered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and awarded $300,000 in funding to 23 recipients as part of its 2023 Healing the Planet grant program.
The grants range from $2,500 up to $20,000, GIANT said. They’re meant to help projects located in the company’s business areas in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The following Pennsylvania organizations and schools are the recipients of the 2023 Healing the Planet grant from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful:
- ACLAMO, Norristown
- AGAPE: Love From Above To Our Community, Bloomsburg
- Arch Street Meeting House Preservation Trust, Philadelphia
- Benner Elementary School, Bellefonte
- Bucks County Housing Group, Warminster
- Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Towanda
- City of Lancaster, Lancaster Compost Co-Op, Lancaster
- Creative Community Grow, Harrisburg
- Curwensville Area High School, Curwensville
- Dickinson College, Carlisle
- Evergreen Elementary School, Collegeville
- Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia
- Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education, York
- Indiana County Conservation District, Indiana
- Penbrook Lions and Leo Clubs, Harrisburg
- Pennsylvania Resources Council, Media
- Phoenixville Area Community Services Inc., Phoenixville
- Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living, Brookville
- Riverside School District, Taylor
- Share Food Program, Philadelphia
- South Philadelphia Community Fridge (Project of Open Collective Foundation), Covina
- The Advocacy Project, Washington
- York Fresh Food Farms, York
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
Funding for the grants was provided by customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores who rounded up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar from March through May, which raised a total of $1.4 million.
“On behalf of Dickinson College and the farm, we are grateful to The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful for their support of our food waste to energy initiative,” said Matt Steiman, energy & livestock manager, Dickinson College.
All funded projects address food waste prevention, reduction and or recovery and can include community composting, increased access to compost for agricultural producers, educational programs regarding food waste prevention, reduction and recovery and diversion of food waste from landfills.
Community gardens are eligible for funding but must have a food waste prevention, reduction and or recovery component, such as education, the company said.