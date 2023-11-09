BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As we get closer to Veterans Day, businesses, towns and organizations are showing their appreciation for the people who served in the U.S. Military, including students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School.

“At St. John, we feel that community involvement and service to our community is a very important aspect of our students, not just our education process but also the process of making them a whole individual,” music teacher Natalie Stanton said.

Stanton organized for a “field of flags” to be placed in front of the school. Each flag represents family members or friends of the students and staff who are veterans. She said she initially saw the idea on Facebook and TikTok.

“I thought it was neat because it’s a tangible, visual representation of sacrifice that the kids can kind of understand a little bit more,” Stanton said.

The students planted the flags on Thursday, Nov. 9, before a short Veterans Day ceremony for family and friends. Deacon Thomas Boldin, who serves at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, was the guest speaker.

“We served in the United States Army Reserve. We served there for six years,” Boldin said. “We was a recruiter and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

350 flags were placed on the lawn. They will stay on display throughout November.

“I grew up in a military family. So I have an affinity for those who serve because I’ve seen so many and have been friends with so many over the years,” Father Brian Saylor said. “Just to see them honored and especially remembered in this special way, it really just lifts me up.”