PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The National Weather Service is warning multiple counties in Central Pennsylvania of the elevated risks of wildfires.

Counties throughout Pennsylvania are being warned of the elevated risks on Monday, Feb. 13 due to specific weather conditions.

The following area are being warned to exercise caution:

Clearfield

Northern Centre

Southern Centre

Cambria

Blair

Huntingdon

Mifflin

Juniata

Somerset

Bedford

Fulton

Franklin

Southern Clinton

Union

Snyder

Montour

Northumberland

Columbia

Perry

Dauphin

Schuylkill

Lebanon

Cumberland

Adams

York

Lancaster

There is a combination of dry and windy conditions that create an elevated risk of wildfires spreading. Minimum relative humidity values are forecast to drop into the low to mid-20s across southern Pennsylvania, with wind gusts between 20 and 30mph.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if they plan to handle any ignition sources. These can include machinery, matches or cigarettes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry website.