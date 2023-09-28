CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging hosted a listening session with the Centre County Office of Aging to hear from older adults in the county on issues that impact them.

The event was held on Sept. 28, at the Office of Aging’s Centre Region Active Adult Center in the Nittany Mall.

The Office of Aging provided an overview on the DOA’s 10-year Master Plan for Older Adults.

Guests at the event were able to share their thoughts on what issues they believe should be included in the plan, like providing transportation options for older adults.

“We have a lot of people who are in rural areas in Centre County and unfortunately transportation is not always available, especially on the weekends,” Director of Aging Quentin Burchfield said. “It’s really important that the older adults in Centre County and across the state have a say in what the needs are in their communities.”

Other major issues the audience hoped would be addressed in the plan included the need for caretakers, as well as more resources to use and learn to navigate the internet.

To learn more about the services provided by the Centre County Office of Aging, click here.