CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two local nonprofits are working to help incarcerated women leave correctional facilities and never return.

Founder and Executive Director of Go Reentry Specialists Mark Frailey said more than 95 percent of incarcerated people will return back to their communities after serving, but many barriers and limited support stand in the way of success, with seven out of ten people going back behind bars.

“10 out of 10 when they walk out of the jail say, ‘I’m never coming back. This is a terrible place, I’m never coming back.’ The disconnect for me is, they’re adamant on not coming back. Within three years, more than half are back behind bars,” Frailey said.

Go Reentry Specialists and another local non-profit, Community Conferencing of Centre County are working to lower recidivism rates amongst women within the county correctional facilities.

New grant funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is helping them address these problems that are affecting people across the nation.

“This is just a way of providing increased services to the men and women that we serve, and this grant is specifically for increasing services for women,” Community Conferencing Program Coordinator Elizabeth Siegelman said.

The grant is allowing increased access to one program with PA CareerLink, that aims to lower barriers for women ready to reenter their community.

“PA CareerLink will go in and help women with job training and also job placement,” Siegelman said. “And then I will come in and do reentry conferencing.”

Through the grant, Community Conferencing will also be able to provide more women with a restorative practice program that is voluntary and free of charge. Women will be able to create a written resolution to move forward when reentering society with family members and their support system.

“It will also help their families,” Siegelman said. “Because conferencing is a restorative process that involves the family and support system of the reentrant.”

The funding will allow Go Reentry to continue presenting the program, ‘ReEntry Strategies,’ to women. They will also be employing two caseworkers and provide necessary items for success to returning citizens, like clothes or a cell phone.

“If you don’t have a cell phone, employers can’t call you to talk about the interview and you can’t call your probation officer,” Frailey said.

The services will be offered at the Clearfield and Centre County correctional facilities.