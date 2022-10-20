This is a sign at an entrance to Lock Haven University campus in Lock Haven, Pa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.

Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch will automatically be accepted to the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, which consists of Bloomsberg, Lock Haven and Mansfield campuses.

This announcement comes just days after the State College Area School District approved the same admission agreement with Commonwealth University.

Under the terms, seniors will need to apply to Bloomsburg, Lock Haven or Mansfield before Dec. 15 of their senior year. This will also guarantee on-campus housing for up to four years.

In March, Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven and Mansfield University untied to form the Commonwealth University.

Additionally, the university will provide merit scholarships up to $28,000 for four years. The scholarships are based on grade point averages.

The tiers are:

3.8-4.0 GPA $28,000 ($7,000 per year)

3.5-3.79 GPA $24,000 ($6,000 per year)

3.0-3.49 GPA $16,000 ($4,000 per year)

2.5-2.99 GPA $12,000 ($3,000 per year)

“These agreements signify the power of partnership to make a significant impact in the lives of our region’s students. We are fortunate to have academically talented and driven high school students in our region who will thrive as Huskies, Bald Eagles, and Mounties. We look forward to welcoming them to our campuses,” Bashar W. Hanna, Commonwealth U President said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Nursing, physician assistant, and other health professions programs remain selective and have additional requirements or capacities. For these programs, it is vital that students apply as early as possible to these majors to receive early consideration for admission.

This signing is one of three planned this October. This will bring together 50 school districts across Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania and guarantee graduates admission to higher education. For a full list of all accepted school districts, visit their website.