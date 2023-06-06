CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Board of Commissioners is advancing four projects that seek to increase broadband access in the county.

The Centre County Broadband Strategic Plan is moving along after the Centre County Board of Commissioners approved entering into contract negotiations for the project at their May 30 meeting.

At the June 6 meeting, the Planning and Community Development Office announced that Centre WISP Venture Company will have two projects up for grant consideration: one in Boggs Township and one in Penns Valley.

Two projects from Comcast Cable Communications will also be moving forward: one in Liberty Township and another in Rush Township.

“They had projects already started there,” Assistant Planning Director Elizabeth Lose said. “Essentially, this will help them complete part of those projects and expand on infrastructure that is already going to be in place.”

All of the areas covered by the projects were previously identified as being underserved.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The county will now be working with the companies to finish any pre-application negotiations before submitting the projects for various grants.