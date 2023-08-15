CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County program is continuing to create new affordable housing opportunities for residents in need.

The Construction Acquisition/Rehabilitation for Sustainable Housing, or CASH program, was born out of the Act 137 program. Awarded projects serve eligible individuals with a gross household income of below 100% of the Area Median Income for the county, with the inclusion of households at 30% as adjusted annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program was created in Centre County in 2021 and organizers say it has made a significant impact on affordable housing in the county.

“This cash program has benefited up to nine units of residential housing here in Centre County for a total of over $150,000,” Planning & Community Development Director Ray Stolinas said.

Six applications were submitted for the third year of the program. The county planning department recommended three projects; one includes rehabilitating and preserving two, single-family homes through the State College Community Land Trust. The project is set to cost $30,000.

“Funds will be used on a property that’s already in our program but had a difficult situation where a homeowner actually passed away in the home and didn’t have a will, didn’t have any other family members,” Lorie Waters with SCCLT said. “We’re going to be repurchasing that home and then using some of these funds to do the rehab that will be needed.”

A second project by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County is focusing on energy efficiency and will be the organization’s first project in Centre Hall. It’s estimated to cost $25,000.

“It’s increased insulation. It’s making sure you’re applying energy efficient products because we want these homeowners to make their monthly payment and be able to afford that,” Stephanie Fost with HFH said. “We want to know that in 20 years they can also afford their heating and cooling bills because all of that together needs to be reasonable for them.”

A third project is through The HOME Foundation. It’s set to focus on the acquisition and rehabilitation of a single-family home to sell to a first-time home buyer within State College Borough. This project’s total is set at $55,000.

During their Aug. 15 meeting, the Centre County Commissioners voted to approve the CASH Program Applications with a unanimous vote.

“Just a note, that this is going to change the trajectory for entire families,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said.