CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County Courthouse project is moving along after commissioners approved a construction contract.

Three contractors submitted bids for the project, but the contract worth $2,141,300 was ultimately awarded to JG Contracting Company, Inc.

Construction will focus on fixing and remodeling the north and south side walls of the courthouse which are believed to have been built in the late 1800s.

“They’ve been in place for at least a hundred and twenty three years. Unfortunately, things wear out,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “You need to do upgrades, you need to fix things. We’re told that this is a borderline emergency situation and that the side that we’re working on first really needs to be fixed.”

County Administrator John Franek said the primary work will be done in late July and August. He said this may require some shifting of affected courts and offices to the opposite side of the Courthouse or the Courthouse Annex.

Higgins said he anticipates the work to be done by the fall.