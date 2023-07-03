CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New funding for rural areas in Centre County could be distributed soon through the Community Development Block Grant program.

At the June 27 meeting, the Centre County Board of Commissioners heard more about the potential grant recipients.

“Back on May 11th, we conducted a public hearing here at 6 p.m.,” Planning and Community Development Director Ray Stolinas said.

According to the county website, the funds must go to projects that meet one of three national objectives: benefit to low and moderate income (LMI) families; elimination of slum & blight; or urgent threats to public safety.

Four different projects are on the table this year.

Mountain Avenue Water Line Replacement Project asking $215,700

Haines Municipal Authority HAMA Project asking $368,700

Gregg Township Community Center Phase 2 asking $189,900

Housing Rehabilitation Pilot Program

One group looking to get a share of the pool is the organizer of the Gregg Township Community Center project.

“Last year’s project replaced the gym floor and old outdated windows,” SEDA-COG Representative Mitzi Gallagher-Long said. “This project they’re submitting will replace heat pumps, the storage room windows, stage floor, stage access and an electrical upgrade to the gym.”

Another eligible project could create a possible housing rehabilitation pilot program in the county, Gallagher-Long said.

“Union County Housing Authority runs the Union County Housing Rehab Program and the Snyder County Rehab Program,” Gallagher-Long said. “They have shown a willingness that they would be willing to run a Centre County program as well.”

Gallagher-Long said the commissioners have $285,171 worth of funding to allocate.

“It sounds like we could partially fund projects to maybe potentially do part of two, but then I think we probably have to follow up with more money the following year,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

The commissioners are set to decide on where the money will go this month.