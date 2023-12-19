BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — The tourism industry in Centre County continues to get bigger and bigger and there is a greater need for spaces to house visitors during their stay.

At the most recent Centre County Commissioner’s meeting, the board was shown a layout of the land development plan.

The building will be located on Benner Pike near Exit 78B of I-99 and is set to be built across from Bellefonte Lanes and the Paradise Shopping Center, which recently gained a new GIANT grocery store in December 2022.

“It’s located along the eastern boundary of Benner Pike approximately 800 feet south of the entrance to the Penn Eagle Industrial Park in Benner Township and across from the bowling alley,” County planner Christopher Schnure said.

The State College company Hospitality Asset Management Company (HAMCO) is responsible for the new structure as part of its aim to bring new hotels to the Centre County area.

The hotel will feature 98 guest rooms and a 12,000-square-foot retail building.

“Yet additional development happening in Greater Bellefonte, especially along the Benner Pike,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “Hopefully some additional proceeds from the hotel tax and obviously additional employment at the facility.”

The hotel will serve as another hotel option for busy weekends in Happy Valley.

“I’m excited to see another place to stay,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said. “I’m sure everybody who’s coming here for graduations and football games and to visit their kids on Penn State family weekends will appreciate having another option.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Also at the meeting, the commissioners added a memorandum of understanding, which is a three-party agreement between the county, Benner Township and the developer, to be approved during their next meeting’s consent agenda.