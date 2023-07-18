CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philadelphia-based convenience store chain Wawa is coming to Centre County and a land development plan shows it would be entering Sheetz territory.

Centre County Subdivision and Land Development Planner Christopher Schnure said, “Wawa is going to be located is at the corner of Benner Pike and Eagle Point.”

The Centre County Commissioners heard details from the project’s land development plan at their July 18 meeting. The plan details a 6,606-square-foot facility featuring 16 fueling stations.

The Wawa would join Sheetz, Rutter’s and Giant as the newest gas station in the developing area.

“In just a couple years we’ve gone from one gas station on the Benner Pike to four,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “Quite a lot of, well progress might not be the right term for it, but quite a lot of motion, shall we say.”

The commissioners also learned about the memorandum of understanding for the project, which is a three-party agreement between the developer, Benner Township and Centre County.

“The developer will agree to reimburse, in this case Benner Township, for the costs associated with the township engineers processing, reviewing, inspecting and approving the engineering aspects of the plans,” Schnure said.

Final approval is needed before the project can move ahead. Right now, Schnure said there’s no specific timeline for when the construction could begin.