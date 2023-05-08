CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New funding that would address the intersection of homelessness and mental health could be coming to Centre County.

The Centre County Board of Commissioners approved a grant application for Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness, or PATH, funding, at their May 2 meeting.

36 counties in Pennsylvania currently receive PATH funding. Commissioner Mark Higgins said for the first time in more than a decade, the state is opening up the possibility of adding another county to that list.

“Homelessness is a very complex situation,” Higgins said. “It’s not always just lack of a house. Sometimes you have mental health issues rolled into it. Maybe even some substance use issues rolled into that.”

Higgins said each year, the county collects the number of people who are affected by homelessness. The latest tally found over 200 people in need.

If Centre County is chosen to receive PATH funding, the money would be used to create one position that would address three different areas that often deal with homelessness in the county: housing, mental health and drugs and alcohol.

“It’s putting them in a stable situation,” Higgins said. “Helping them receive treatment for potentially mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorders and allow them to be productive members of society.”

An additional goal of the program in Centre County specifically, would be to create relationships with local landlords and human service agencies. Higgins said these relationships would set the program up for success.

“When we do encounter someone who is homeless or about to become homeless, who has mental health and possibly co-occurring mental health disorders, then we have a path for success in place for them,” Higgins said.

The grant is expected to be awarded sometime in June. Higgins said if Centre County is chosen, the commissioners will get to work as soon as possible to create and fill the social worker position.