CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Commissioners heard from the public on a proposed Responsible Contractor Ordinance, ultimately voting to adopt the ordinance at their Tuesday, June 27 meeting.

30 people shared their thoughts on the proposal, some were Centre County residents and others traveled from around the state.

One speaker in favor said, “It is imperative that people work on these buildings that have an education process behind them so they understand what to do and what not to do.”

In the end, the commissioners voted two to one to adopt the ordinance. Commissioners Mark Higgins and Amber Concepcion were in favor and Commissioner Steve Dershem was not.

“I really think this was rushed through,” Dershem said. “I think every time somebody had a thought, they changed it, they twisted it and made it to what it is today which is actually a far cry from what the original conversation was along the way and I just think this is a mistake.”

Those for the ordinance said it is needed to increase worker safety.

“Studies from across the country show that RCOs help promote higher quality service,” Concepcion said.

Many on the other side agreed with the importance of safe conditions but questioned the way the ordinance approached the issue.

A speaker not in favor said, “Anybody that walks in the job site should have 10-hour OSHA. Anybody that’s supervising anyone at a job site should have OSHA-30.”

Now that the ordinance is adopted it will apply to large-scale government projects $250,000 or more. Contractors will be required to fill out a self-reported certification to ensure 70% of workers are certified or taking approved apprentice training.

“Local associate bidders and contractors chapters have multiple PA Department of Labor and Industry certified training programs that recently graduated 96 individuals,” Higgins said.

After months of ongoing discussion, the ordinance is set to officially go into effect on July 27.