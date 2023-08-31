CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members whose have been touched by substance use gathered to commemorated International Overdose Awareness Day.

The day, which is celebrated on Aug. 31, is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died from overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

The Centre County Heroin and Opioid Education and Prevention (HOPE) Initiative hosted a candlelight remembrance ceremony on the courthouse steps.

Families had the chance to share photos and memories of their loved ones who have died from an overdose, like Melissa Grove. Melissa’s grandson, Dustin Taylor, died in 2021.

“He was my grandson that I thought was just going to set the world on fire and he had a demon,” Grove said. “I wouldn’t want any other parent or grandparent or aunt to ever go through what we went through with him.”

Dustin’s family isn’t alone in feeling that grief. Since 2013, over 42,000 people have died from an overdose in Pennsylvania. One hundred and sixty-four of them were from Centre County.

“Deaths caused by overdose, addiction, suicide, remain socially stigmatized,” Karlene Shugars from Centre County Drug and Alcohol said. “Too many people wind up feeling like they’re not entitled to their grief.”

The Centre County Courthouse will be lit up purple for September, which is National Recovery Month.

Attendees were able to light a candle in memory of loved ones. Agencies and organizations like HOPE also provided resources and Narcan.

“As we gather to remember and grieve those we’ve lost and strengthen our resolve to find solutions to end substance use, addiction and deaths in our county, we’re here with you,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said.

Grove noted the importance of community events like the remembrance ceremony, due to a stigma surrounding substance abuse.

“It can’t stay this way,” Grove said. “And I think with us coming here tonight, it’s a start.”