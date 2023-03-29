CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Soldier’s Hands and the Pennsylvania Military Museum are giving an opportunity for family and friends of service members who have given their lives to celebrate them and remember their actions.

The groups are banning together to hold a 5K remembrance walk. The 5K Walk to Remember Our Fallen will take place on Saturday, May 27 from 8 – 10 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Military Museum. The event will take place rain or shine.

The cost to participate, which includes a Walk to Remember our Fallen T-shirt, is $20 for adults; $15 for veterans; $15 for children aged 13-17 and children 12 and under are free.

You can learn more about the event and sign up for it on the A Soldiers Hands website.

Before the walk, participants will be welcomed by Trish Shallenberger, A Soldier’s Hands CEO and event organizer, followed by the Troop 32 and Pack 32 Boy Scout Troop Color Guard. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Pastor Paul McReynolds will address the participants and sing the National Anthem.

The event will conclude with an address from a veteran followed by a 21-gun salute and taps.

Proceeds will go to A Soldier’s Hands, a non-profit organization that prepares and distributes messages of gratitude and care packages to thousands of deployed service members around the world.

Vendors from several veterans’ organizations will be on-site to provide information and support to veterans and their families.

Some of the participating vendors include the DuBois Vet Center, Altoona VA Medical Center, PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Therapeutic Horse-Riding Program.

The Pennsylvania Military Museum is located at 51 Boal Avenue in Boalsburg.