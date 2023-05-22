BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Memorial Day weekend, a Centre County nonprofit is starting a new tradition to honor the service members who we have lost.

A Walk to Remember 5K is being organized by A Soldier’s Hands. The organization provides care packages and mail to military units around the world.

“People don’t realize what a package means to someone, and I know this because of speaking to some of our veterans,” Roy Edmundson said. His son, Spc. Chad A. Edmundson was killed while serving in the PA National Guard during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 27, starting at 8 a.m. The walk will circulate the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg.

Centre County resident Trish Shallenberger founded A Soldier’s Hands in 2007. The nonprofit is a partner with the organization Carry the Load, which organizes walks similar to ‘A Walk to Remember’ all over the country.

“We will pass out bibs to everyone that they can wear with who they are carrying and who are they carrying in their hearts,” Shallenberger said. “We’re going to have a board where they can sign their name, sign the name of who they are carrying and that will be something that we will carry over into future walks.”

Edmundson, a Williamsburg resident, is doing just that, walking for his son Chad during the event.

“He was one of those guys that gave everybody the shirt off his back,” Roy said. “He would do anything for anyone at any time and, you know, Chad was very proud to serve.”

Chad died on May 27, 2009. 14 years later to the day, A Soldier’s Hands will honor Roy and his work with the Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation during A Walk to Remember.

Roy said he’s not walking just for Chad but for all of the soldiers who have died serving our nation.

“I would do everything in my power to keep his name alive as long as I possibly am personally capable of doing that,” Roy said.

All proceeds benefit A Soldier’s Hands. Tickets cost $15.00 to participate for Veterans and $25.00 to participate for non-Veterans. You can sign up and learn more here.