CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, the Centre County District Attorney’s Office presented the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

Each year, the award is given to a Centre County law enforcement officer in recognition of their exceptional service to law enforcement and the citizens of Centre County by going above and beyond the call of duty. Six officers were nominated and this year, Caleb Clouse and Macy Neideigh were both named the winners.

Clouse is a detective for the Ferguson Township Police Department and was nominated for his efforts in solving a cold case homicide. The case of Jean Tuggy haunted the community since she was found shot in her Pine Grove Mills home in 2016. In 2019, Clouse was tasked with putting a fresh set of eyes on the investigation. This eventually led to Christopher Kolwalski being charged and found guilty but mentally ill of the murder of Tuggy in late 2022.

“In 2016, I was a patrol officer,” Clouse began. “I was on the midnight shift. I took this call. I was just an average cop doing crime scene security. I never for a second thought that I would be handling this as an investigator.” Caleb Clouse

Officer Neideigh of the Bellefonte Police Department is well known to be invested in the community and keeping its citizens safe. During the early hours of Jan. 29, 2022, she took in two suspects connected to a string of armed robberies that began in late 2021 and threatened the community. Because of her diligence, she was able to take an offender off the streets whose crimes were escalating and was at a real risk of seriously injuring someone.

“The biggest gift that this job has given me is for my own people,” Neideigh said. To always be there for them, an ear to listen to, give them words of advice, a shoulder to cry on.” Macy Neideigh

Deputy District Attorney Megan McGoron said that Clouse and Neideigh both made impacts not only on the law enforcement community but also on the citizens in the county.

Bernie Cantorna, Centre County District Attorney, said that the day is important as it allows them to reflect on a year and recognize really wonderful people that have done wonderful things in Centre County that so many don’t stop to think about.

Other nominees included:

Officer Lisa Larkin – The Pennsylvania State University Police Department

Detective Lucas Nelson – Spring Township Police Department

Detective Tom Snyder – Patton Township Police Department

Criminal Investigator Andrew Stager – The Pennsylvania State University Police Department

The annual ceremony took place in the Centre County Courthouse.