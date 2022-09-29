CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County has a seat at the White House on Thursday, September 29.

County Commissioner Michael Pipe is representing the area for “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania.”

Pipe joins nearly 50 other Pennsylvania elected officials, labor leaders, and directors of non-profits and community organizations. The event highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments and impacts on communities across Pennsylvania.

“This is a unique opportunity to share real-life examples of the progress we’ve made and collaborate with officials from the Biden-Harris Administration,” Commissioner Pipe said. “Major and significant pieces of legislation signed by President Biden have already had positive impacts on Centre County. Case in point is the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that has enabled the Centre County Board of Commissioners to continue to invest in our small businesses, improve public health outcomes, reform the criminal justice system, and keep property taxes low.”

The White House and Cabinet leaders that will be participating in the event, include:

Julie Chvez Rodriguez: Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

Keisha Lance Bottoms: Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement

Gene Sperling: Senior Advisor to the President and American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Coordinator

Miguel Cardona: Secretary of U.S. Department of Education

Brenda Mallory: Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ)

Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania is part of a new series that features local elected officials and community leaders working on behalf of their communities to create opportunities and improve people`s everyday lives.