CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook announced recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants, and among those awarded is a Centre County company.

The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 to build small businesses’ capacity to meet the demand for local foods.

“This crucial grant helps small processors feed local demand,” Cook said. “We saw vividly during the pandemic that shorter supply chains not only give customers the local products they crave, but help small producers beef up their bottom lines and stay in business when large, multi-state operations may struggle.”

This is the fourth year the grant has been offered through the efforts of the Wolf Administration and the General Assembly in creating the first-in-the-nation state Farm Bill.

Following are the grant recipients, by county and amount received:

Adams

Chapel Ford Farm, $99,300

Rettland Farm LLC, $100,000

Bucks

Ely Pork Products, Inc., $60,980

Butler

Schnurs Country Market, $39,000

Centre

Abattoir Associates, DBA Rising Spring Meat Company, $50,000

Cumberland

Route 174 Roadside Market, $39,000

Lackawanna

Benjamin Rust, Mud Pond Farm, $77,547

Lehigh

Lehigh Valley Meats, $100,000

Slate Belt Butchery, $43,000

Monroe

Stryker Farm, LLC, $100,000

Philadelphia

Primal Supply Meats, $25,000

Schuylkill

Mease Meats, INC, $99,364

Miller Charm Farm, LLC, $78,417

Susquehanna

John Stahl Waldon Custom Meats, $85,000

Tioga

Richard Mead Jr | Sylvester Quality Meats, $100,000

Washington

Birch Creek Farmery Co., $99,200

Wayne

Four Story Hill Farm, $84,020

The Alpine Wurst and Meat House, $100,000

Wayne County Home Meats, $100,000

York

Cabin Hollow Butcher Shop Inc, DBA Warrington Farm Meats, $100,000

To learn more about PA Farm Bill grant programs and find a map of prior recipients, visit agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill.