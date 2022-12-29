CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook announced recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants, and among those awarded is a Centre County company.
The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 to build small businesses’ capacity to meet the demand for local foods.
“This crucial grant helps small processors feed local demand,” Cook said. “We saw vividly during the pandemic that shorter supply chains not only give customers the local products they crave, but help small producers beef up their bottom lines and stay in business when large, multi-state operations may struggle.”
This is the fourth year the grant has been offered through the efforts of the Wolf Administration and the General Assembly in creating the first-in-the-nation state Farm Bill.
Following are the grant recipients, by county and amount received:
Adams
Chapel Ford Farm, $99,300
Rettland Farm LLC, $100,000
Bucks
Ely Pork Products, Inc., $60,980
Butler
Schnurs Country Market, $39,000
Centre
Abattoir Associates, DBA Rising Spring Meat Company, $50,000
Cumberland
Route 174 Roadside Market, $39,000
Lackawanna
Benjamin Rust, Mud Pond Farm, $77,547
Lehigh
Lehigh Valley Meats, $100,000
Slate Belt Butchery, $43,000
Monroe
Stryker Farm, LLC, $100,000
Philadelphia
Primal Supply Meats, $25,000
Schuylkill
Mease Meats, INC, $99,364
Miller Charm Farm, LLC, $78,417
Susquehanna
John Stahl Waldon Custom Meats, $85,000
Tioga
Richard Mead Jr | Sylvester Quality Meats, $100,000
Washington
Birch Creek Farmery Co., $99,200
Wayne
Four Story Hill Farm, $84,020
The Alpine Wurst and Meat House, $100,000
Wayne County Home Meats, $100,000
York
Cabin Hollow Butcher Shop Inc, DBA Warrington Farm Meats, $100,000
To learn more about PA Farm Bill grant programs and find a map of prior recipients, visit agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill.