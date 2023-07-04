BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 100 Centre County musicians shared the sounds of independence during this year’s July 4th.

It was all for the joint community performance of “An American Celebration Concert” featuring the Bellefonte Community Band and the State College Area Municipal Band.

Listen to “The Washington Post March” performed by the Bellefonte Community Band and the State College Area Municipal Band.

The concert took place at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Hundreds of community members also came out to hear different patriotic songs like “You’re A Grand Old Flag.”

Listen to “You’re A Grand Old Flag” performed by the Bellefonte Community Band and the State College Area Municipal Band.

“Last year we held the concert in State College,” Bellefonte Community Band Director Meg Pedlow Smith said. “This year we’re here in Tallyrand Park in beautiful downtown Bellefonte. We hope this is the beginning of a long tradition of joint concerts rotating between the two towns.”

This is the second joint concert the two bands have organized on July 4.

Pedlow Smith said the concert will rotate each year between being held in State College and in Bellefonte.