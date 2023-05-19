CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bicyclists of all experience levels will be able to train their skills or just casually ride some trails when the new bike park in Centre County opens for the season.

The Harvest Fields Community Trails (HFCT) Bike Park will hold its grand opening Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and there will also be prize giveaways.

During the event, there will be opportunities to meet local biking organizations and family-friendly activities. A bounce house will also be set up and there will be food.

Prizes will be from local businesses such as Climb Nittany, Boal City Brewing, Bike Roost, Nittany Mountain Works and Stan’s NoTubes. In order to be eligible to win, attendees must register ahead online.

The bike skills park was originally opened in fall 2022 by the Nittany Mountain Biking Association (NMBA) and is located off Harvest Fields Drive in Boalsburg. There are wood, earth and rock features on multiple trails for riders to choose from to train and improve their skills.

The Centre County area is full of residents who bike. The State College borough is known as a “Bicycle Friendly Business,” meaning that they have many efforts to encourage biking, there are also biking programs and multiple trails around the municipality.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

HFCT is a nonprofit organization that was created in 2020 by the NMBA and other area residents and is the first complete system of “flow” trails in the Centre Region and is accessible to beginners while being fun for all riders.