CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A boy scout from Centre County made sure to do his part in a “Give Local” project that has helped out children in hospitals all across the country.

Carey and Candi Parsons’s son Alex is a student at Penns Valley Area High School and also a member of Boy Scout Troop 20 in Centre Hall, and he made 216 Jared Boxes for his Eagle Scout project, according to a news release from The Jared Box Project. Because of his work, Alex earned Eagle Scout Honors.

Alex explained how he was able to make so many boxes and crush his goal of 100 by setting up toy drives at local churches, reaching out to family and friends for donations, and even using social media to reach out to local businesses.

“For my Eagle Scout project, I set a goal to make 100 Jared Boxes. I planned and executed toy drives at local churches including New Hope Lutheran Church, Stay and Play Preschool at the State College Presbyterian Church, and at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church,” Alex said. “I also made a toy wish list on Amazon and sent it to friends and family. I reached out to the community and did a drive using social media and I requested donations from local businesses. My total toy count collected through those efforts was 2,082 items and I successfully made 216 Jared Boxes which was more than double my original goal.”

In 2001, The Jared Box Project was started by the children at Our Lady Victory School in State College to honor a boy, a fellow classmate, named Jared who battled cancer. The boxes are filled with toys, games, well wishes, hope, and love and given to children in local hospitals. Currently, more than 988,000 Jared Boxes have been delivered to over 430 hospitals in the United States, the release reads.

Because the project was known at hospitals nationwide, Alex said that he then knew his boxes were going to make an impact on children and their families.

“I knew the Jared Box Project was successful in all 50 states and has made close to 1,000,000 boxes so I knew my boxes were going to bring smiles to children and put parents at ease during hospital stays,” Alex said.

Executive Director of The Jared Box Project Cindy Kolarik praised Alex for his work.

“What an outstanding young man! Alex did an amazing job,” Kolarik said. “He was very organized, had a detailed plan, and far exceeded his goal. It was my honor to work with him and watch him in action. His passion for helping others is very heartwarming. His efforts are most appreciated. These Jared Boxes will be given to children in our local area hospitals and are sure to bring smiles to these deserving young patients. Congratulations to Alex.”

Members of Alex’s Boy Scout Troop helped him pack the boxes after he collected the supplies. On top of the 216 boxes, he also donated $5,000 towards the project.

More information about The Jared Box Project and how to get involved can be found online at their website.