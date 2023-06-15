CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County bridge was dedicated to the memory of a military veteran who died almost 51 years ago while working for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Officials from PennDOT and State Representative Kerry Benninghoff joined the family of Petty Officer John W. Coble at the East Branch Road bridge in Lemont for the dedication ceremony. Coble, who served in the U.S. Navy, died on June 19, 1972, while performing work duties for PennDOT.

The bridge near the Lemont traffic light on State Route 3011 is now officially named the “Petty Officer John W. Coble Memorial Bridge.”

“John is a member of our PennDOT family and is among the five fallen workers we’ve lost across the nine counties in District 2”, PennDOT District 2 Executive Thomas Prestash said. “Today we honor John’s memory and emphasize our continued commitment to safety on the job—first, last, and always.”

The dedication was held off-site but close to the bridge, taking place in the parking lot of the Mt Nittany United Methodist Church.

The 57-foot bridge was replaced in 2002 and carries almost 7,800 vehicles each day on average.