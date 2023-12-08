CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Safe has launched its annual holiday campaign with the goal of raising $50,000 to directly support victims/survivors across Centre County.

Centre Safe, formerly named the Centre County Women’s Resource Center, works to provide critical services that help its clients feel safe in their journey of healing. The center has three locations with staff offering free, professional, and confidential services like emergency shelter/housing, counseling, advocacy, legal support, outreach, education, and safe custody exchanges/supervised visitation through the Child Access Center.

Below are just some of the services/tools that are funded by donations:

$10,000: 10 families with assistance to relocate to safe housing

$5,000: 100 hours of legal assistance

$2,500: 32 monthly bus passes to provide transportation to job interviews, medical appointments, and employment

$1,000: 20 safe custody exchanges

$500: Textbooks for clients completing degrees/training

$250: Food, toiletries, and other necessities for a family escaping violence

$100: Advocacy and support to obtain a Protection from Abuse Order

$25: Books for children living in the Sylvia Stein Shelter

You can learn more about the center and how you can donate through the Centre Safe website. You can also send a check to made payable to Centre Safe to 140 W. Nittany Ave., State College, PA 16801.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“In 2022, we supported nearly 900 victims of domestic violence and 200 survivors of sexual assault, along with more than 200 adults and children needing shelter/housing,” Jennifer Pencek, Centre Safe executive director said. “Those working at Centre Safe feel called to this line of work, and we are incredibly thankful for supporters who help give us the tools to help so many in our communities across Centre County.”