CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County Commissioner has been selected to join Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s administration when he takes over as governor in 2023.

Michael Pipe, of Centre County, has been named the Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety for Shapiro’s administrative leadership team.

Pipe has served on the Centre County Commissioners since 2012 and as the chair since 2016. In his three terms as County Commissioner, safety has been a top priority. Pipe graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Pipe is also an active member of both the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) and the National Association of Counties (NACo). In 2015, he was one of 25 leaders in county government from across the United States invited to participate in NACo’s County Leadership Institute.

In addition to Pipe, Shaprio announced five other Deputy Chief of Staff that he’d be hiring to help him during his term in office.

In the release, Shaprio said Pipe, as well as the five others, bring decades of experience from state, local and federal government work, leadership in organized labor and issue advocacy organizations, to the table.

Each of these Deputy Chiefs of Staff will serve key roles in Shapiro’s leadership team and will work with agencies, stakeholders, government officials, and communities across Pennsylvania.

Below are the five other Deputy Chiefs of Staff joining Pipe.

Joseph Lee, Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Opportunity

Lindsey Mauldin, Deputy Chief of Staff for Health and Human Services

Danielle Okai, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development

Sam Robinson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Consumers and the Environment

Tori Shriver, Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Workforce Development

“With these dynamic, smart, and capable public servants joining our team as Deputy Chiefs of Staff, our Administration will hit the ground running to streamline communication, operate nimbly, and get things done for Pennsylvanians,” Governor-Elect Shapiro’s incoming Chief of Staff Dana Fritz said. “Governor-Elect Shapiro and I are ready to get to work with this diverse and experienced group to build an economy that works for everyone, improve our schools to ensure our children receive a quality education, and make communities across the Commonwealth safer for our families.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Shapiro will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 17.