CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New improvements will be coming to three Centre County pools after funding was approved by the county commissioners.

At their meeting on May 9, the Centre County Commissioners approved $160,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Kepler Pool in Bellefonte will be receiving $110,000. The pool hasn’t set a reopening date since it first closed in 2020, but new funding from the county commissioners could change that.

The money will go towards structural repairs, installing a children’s pool and improvements to ADA access.

“It’s very important for local quality of life and to keep families in the area,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “If there’s not a public pool anywhere even convenient to where you live as a child, you’re probably not going to learn how to swim and that’s an important safety aspect.”

Higgins said with the funding, organizers for the Pool are aiming to have it open by August.

Two separate $25,000 grants are going toward repairs at the Mountain Top Swimming Pool in Snow Shoe and the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park and Pool in Millheim.